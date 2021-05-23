Do not sacrifice lives by focusing on economy - Ranil

Leader of United National Party (UNP) Ranil Wickremesinghe says that there is a need to think anew and formulate a new program to fight the COVID-19 pandemic situation in Sri Lanka.

Stating that Sri Lanka needs nearly 30 million COVID-19 doses, the former Prime Minister stated that not all citizens will be able to receive their vaccinations within 2021 despite the efforts of the government.

Therefore, priority should be given to seeking medical advice as to how to prevent the further spread of the virus.

The former Prime Minister urges the government not to sacrifice people’s lives by focusing solely on the economy.

He claims that there would be no shortage of vaccines in the country if the government had invested USD 200 million in the vaccine last November.

Wickremesinghe further charges that the government’s sole concern on increasing foreign exchange brought down tourists from India which further spread the virus.

Ranil Wickremesinghe, in his statement, requested the government to close down the country if needed and provide relief to those in need.

He says that the President and the Cabinet should exercise the powers vested in them by the Constitution and make necessary plans to control the spread of the disease.

The full statement by Wickremesinghe:

“The people of this country need around 30 million COVID-19 vaccines. It is difficult to bring down that number of vaccines this year.

Therefore, there is a need to think anew and formulate a new program for the COVID pandemic.

People who have received the first dose of AstraZeneca should be given the second dose. The government must ensure that the vaccines necessary for these people is purchased. The government and other sectors are trying to bring in the required number of vaccines.

Although the government continues to administer vaccines, not all citizens will be able to receive their vaccinations this year. Therefore, the first thing to do is to seek medical advice on how they can control the further spread of the virus.

Do not sacrifice people’s lives by focusing about the economy. The Sri Lankan rupee has depreciated because the Central Bank printed money.

If US $200 million had been invested in the vaccine last November, there would not have been a vaccination shortage in the country. The virus spread further as Indian tourists were brought to the country by a Government concerned only on increasing our foreign exchange.

Today we see that the anti-COVID efforts cannot be coordinated by the existing committees. If we must close the country, close the country and give relief to the people who need relief.

The President and the Cabinet should exercise the powers vested in them by the Constitution and make necessary plans to control the spread of the disease.

Do not sideline the cabinet. They must take the necessary steps to ensure the health and safety of the country.”