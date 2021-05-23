Travel restrictions only relaxed, not removed on May 25 - Army Chief

The travel restrictions imposed on the island are only relaxed on May 25, and not removed, Head of the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak General Shavendra Silva stated.

The island-wide travel restrictions that came into effect from 11:00 pm on Friday (May 21) will be relaxed at 04.00 am on Tuesday (May 25) and will be re-imposed at 11.00 pm on the same day.

The Army Commander emphasized that the sole purpose of relaxing travel restrictions on Tuesday is to allow the public to purchase essential goods and services such as food and medicine.

Only essential goods and service providers such as groceries selling food items, pharmacies, and filling stations will be allowed to remain open when the travel restrictions are relaxed, the Department of Government Information stated.

In addition, only one person per household will be allowed to go out for the purchasing of the essential items.

Liquor shops will also remain closed and non-essential public gatherings will not be permitted, says General Shavendra Silva.

The same regulations will be effective when the travel restrictions are relaxed again at 04.00 am on May 28.

Implementation of travel restrictions for the coming weekend (May 29, 30) will be determined after reviewing the situation on May 28, the Department stated.