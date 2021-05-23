Coronavirus recoveries count up by 1,612

May 23, 2021   06:02 pm

The Ministry of Health reports that 1,612 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and have been discharged from hospital within the last 24 hours.

This increases the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 128,607.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 161,202 positive cases of COVID-19 while presently a total of 31,457 infected patients are being treated at hospitals and treatment centers.

The death toll due to the virus has risen to 1,178.

