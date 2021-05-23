50 Ayurveda hospitals to be converted into COVID-19 treatment centers

May 23, 2021   06:44 pm

Ministry of Health has decided to convert 50 Ayurveda hospitals across the island into intermediate COVID-19 treatment centers.

The decision has been made at a special discussion held today (May 23) with Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi, on the advice of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

With the conversion of the Ayurveda hospitals into treatment centers, 3,500 more beds will be available for COVID-19 patients.

The staff members of the selected Ayurveda hospital will be provided formal training on COVID-19 treatment methods, the Ministry stated.

In addition, the relevant staff would also be vaccinated against the virus.

