Revised guidelines for private labs ban walk-in, drive-through COVID tests

The Director-General of Health Services today (May 23) published revised guidelines for private laboratories carrying out RT-PCR and Rapil Antigen tests for COVID-19.

As per the amended guidelines, walk-in and drive-through PCR and Rapid Antigen testing will not be permitted hereafter.

The guidelines are as follows:

• The tests should be carried out only when it is indicated as per the recommendations of the Consultant or the Medical Officer in charge of the triage counter.

• After obtaining the samples, the patients should be advised to isolate inside the institution/home until the report is issued.

• If a patient is found to be COVID-19 positive it is the responsibility of the hospital to inform the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health, the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) in the respective areas, and the patients.

• The laboratory/hospital must arrange for the positive patients to be accommodated in an Authorized COVID-19 Treatment Centre as per the recommendation of the responsible physician.

• No walk-in or drive-through PCR or Rapid Antigen testing are permitted.

If the private laboratories fail to abide by the aforementioned guidelines, authorization of the relevant institution to perform RT-PCR testing and Rapid Antigen tests will be cancelled.

These guidelines are not applicable for those who are required to get PCR tests done for foreign travels.

However, COVID-19 testing carried out at workplaces is excluded from these guidelines, the Health Services Director-General stated further.

Such testing should be continued to be carried out as per the “screening and laboratory testing strategy for COVID-19 for employees in workplaces” issued by the Ministry of Health.