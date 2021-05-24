Patient from Ampara did not die of black fungus  medical officer confirms

One of Sri Lanka’s biggest fears, the presence of the black fungus in the island which has stirred quite a storm in India, was allayed today.

Deputy Director General of Education and Research at the Ministry of Health, Dr. Hemantha Herath said that experts have confirmed that the infection in question reported in the country was not a result of the “black fungus”, also known as mucormycosis.

It was reported on Saturday (May 22) that an individual from Ampara was infected with the “black fungus” – a rare but potentially fatal infection spreading among COVID-19 patients in India.