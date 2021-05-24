Highest number of quarantine law flouters arrested yesterday

A total of 636 individuals were arrested on Sunday (May 23) for not wearing face masks in public, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

They have been taken into custody for failing to wear face masks in public, not maintaining social distancing, and flouting quarantine rules and regulations.

According to the DIG, this is the highest number of quarantine law violators arrested within a period of 24 hours.

Among the arrestees, 206 persons are from the Matale area.

The quarantine law gazette notification was published on the 15th of October 2020, however, the police have been enforcing the law regarding the quarantine gazette since the 30th of October 2020.

As many as 12,714 arrests have been made ever since, with regard to violations of quarantine rules and regulations, according to the police spokesperson.

In addition, a special operation conducted at entry and exit points of the Western Province. A total of 3,627 individuals have been subjected to inspections at these roadblocks.

While most have been identified as providers of essential services, 137 persons have been admonished by the Police for not wearing face masks properly and violating other quarantine regulations.