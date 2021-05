The Peliyagoda Manning Market, Pettah Wholesale Stores, and several selected economic centers have been opened for business from this morning (May 24).

Accordingly, economic centers in Dambulla, Thambuththegama, Nuwara Eliya, Keppetipola, Veyangoda, Meegoda, and Embilipitiya have also been opened.

However, these centers are only open to carry out the wholesale trade required for the opening of shops tomorrow (May 25).