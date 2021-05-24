Man arrested for transporting drugs under guise of delivering medicine

An individual transporting narcotic drugs in the guise of delivering medicine to a patient has been arrested by the Police in Ingiriya yesterday (23).

The suspect traveling in a car had been stopped by the police at the Ketakedella roadblock in Ingiriya when he had told the officers that he is delivering some medicine to a patient in Kiriella.

However, upon inspection of the vehicle, the police had recovered 05 grams of heroin and 200 milligrams of Ice (Methamphetamine).

The arrested suspect is identified as a 34-year-old resident of Horana.

It has been revealed that he had been transporting the drugs to a female drug racketeer in the Kiriella area.