Three arrested in connection with Puttalam UC Chairmans death

May 24, 2021   12:13 pm

Three persons have been arrested in connection with the motor accident that caused the death of Chairman of Puttalam Urban Council Abdul Baiz.

Baiz, aged 52, passed away in a motor accident while traveling in a cab with three more persons last evening (May 23).

The driver and the other 2 persons who were in the cab have been arrested in connection with the accident.

Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated that it was revealed that they had been drunk when a breathalyzer test had been carried on them.

The group including the Chairman had been returning after bathing in the Ralmaduwa Wewa when the incident had occurred.

The Chairman had been traveling at the back of the cab and had been admitted to the Puttalam Hospital after either falling off the vehicle or another cause, the Police said.

Police have commenced a full investigation into his death.

