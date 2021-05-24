Fishermen warned as cyclone Yaas intensifies

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for the deep and shallow sea areas around the island due to the cyclonic storm “YAAS” in the East Central Bay of Bengal.

The deep depression located in East Central Bay of Bengal has intensified in to a cyclonic storm (“YAAS”) and lay centered near latitude 16.3N longitude 89.7E, on 24th May around 05.30 a.m.

This system is very likely to intensify into a severer cyclonic storm by 25th May and will further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours, the department warned.

It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach near west Bengal coasts by evening of 26th May.

Fishermen are warned of the sudden highness of the sea associated with very strong winds (70-80 kmph, up to 90- 100 kmph gusty wind at times) during thundershowers which are expected over the North Andaman sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and deep sea area of southwest Bay of Bengal during next few days.

There is a possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 50-60 kmph is high in deep and shallow see areas around the island during next few days.

There is also a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having 2.5-3.0 m height.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area (08N-20N, 83E-100E), and sea areas around the island until further notice while those who are in aforementioned sea areas are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas as soon as possible.

Fishing and naval community are requested to be attentive regarding future forecasts issued in this regard, the Met. Department said.