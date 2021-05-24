Hotline for public inquiries on essential services

A special 24-hour hotline dedicated for public inquiries regarding essential services has been introduced and will be operational from today (24).

The public is requested to call the hotline number 1965 for any inquiries regarding essential services during the travel restriction period.

This is being implemented under the Presidential Task Force for Economic Revival and Poverty Alleviation.

The call center has been established at Temple Trees with over 20 officials ready to answer calls regarding essential services while they will also provide contacts for the various relevant institutions as requested.

Launching the service this morning (24), Minister Namal Rajapaksa stated that the general public as well as those engaged in essential services have various issues regarding these services and they can call the hotline 1965 to report them.