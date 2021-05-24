Islandwide travel restrictions extended until June 07

Minister Johnston Fernando says that the government has decided to extend the islandwide travel restrictions currently in effect, until the 07th of June.

However, he said that the travel restrictions will be temporarily relaxed tomorrow (May 25), May 31 (Monday) and June 04 (Friday) for the people to purchase essential items from the nearest shop to their homes.

However, the public will not be allowed to travel by vehicle to purchase essential goods as they will only be allowed to walk to nearest shop or pharmacy.

This was announced during a special press briefing at the Government Information Department attended by Ministers Johnston Fernando, Prasanna Ranatunga, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva and Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

The press conference was held to brief the public on the current Covid-19 situation in the country and the operations of essential services.