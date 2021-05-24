Six more areas isolated in four districts

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced the isolation of several areas and Grama Niladhari divisions in four districts with effect from 4.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 25).

Meanwhile the isolation of certain areas and GN divisions will also be lifted at the same time tomorrow.

Accordingly, the following areas are to be isolated:



Rathnapura District

Kuruvita Police Area

Kuruvita

Delgamuwa GN Town Area

Galle District

Ambalangoda Police Area

Urawatta

Gampaha District

Kiribathgoda Police Area

Eriwetiya

Nuwara-Eliya District

Dayagama Police Area

Sandirigama Estate Sandirigama Division

Sandirigama Estate NLDB Farm

The following areas will be released from isolation:

Kalutara District

Ingiriya Police Area

Maha Ingiriya GN Raigam Cantonment

Raigamwatta GN Raigamwaththa Bottom Area

Maha Ingiriya GN Raigampura

Rathnapura District

Rathnapura Police Area

Rathgama

Monaragala District

Siyambalanduwa Police Area

Gal Amuna

Helamulla

Wellawaya Police Area

Ethiliwewa

Gampaha District

Wattala Police Area

Maddumagala

Hekiththa Police Area

Hekiththa GN excluding Athkam Housing Scheme, Alwis Place, National Housing Scheme, Koktain Road

Kerawalapitiya Police Area

Kerawalapitiya GN excluding Paranawaththa Area

Kerandapokuna Police Area

Keranga Pokuna GN excluding Jorge Lane

Katana Police Area

Kalugahawela

Isolation 2021-05-25 by Adaderana Online on Scribd