Six more areas isolated in four districts
May 24, 2021 05:41 pm
The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced the isolation of several areas and Grama Niladhari divisions in four districts with effect from 4.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 25).
Meanwhile the isolation of certain areas and GN divisions will also be lifted at the same time tomorrow.
Accordingly, the following areas are to be isolated:
Rathnapura District
- Kuruvita
- Delgamuwa GN Town Area
Galle District
- Urawatta
Gampaha District
- Eriwetiya
Nuwara-Eliya District
- Sandirigama Estate Sandirigama Division
- Sandirigama Estate NLDB Farm
The following areas will be released from isolation:
Kalutara District
- Maha Ingiriya GN Raigam Cantonment
- Raigamwatta GN Raigamwaththa Bottom Area
- Maha Ingiriya GN Raigampura
Rathnapura District
- Rathgama
Monaragala District
- Gal Amuna
- Helamulla
- Ethiliwewa
Gampaha District
- Maddumagala
- Hekiththa GN excluding Athkam Housing Scheme, Alwis Place, National Housing Scheme, Koktain Road
- Kerawalapitiya GN excluding Paranawaththa Area
- Keranga Pokuna GN excluding Jorge Lane
- Kalugahawela
