Six more areas isolated in four districts

Six more areas isolated in four districts

May 24, 2021   05:41 pm

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) announced the isolation of several areas and Grama Niladhari divisions in four districts with effect from 4.00 a.m. tomorrow (May 25).

Meanwhile the isolation of certain areas and GN divisions will also be lifted at the same time tomorrow. 

Accordingly, the following areas are to be isolated: 


Rathnapura District
Kuruvita Police Area

  • Kuruvita
  • Delgamuwa GN Town Area

 

Galle District
Ambalangoda Police Area

  • Urawatta

 

Gampaha District
Kiribathgoda Police Area

  • Eriwetiya

 

Nuwara-Eliya District
Dayagama Police Area

  • Sandirigama Estate Sandirigama Division
  • Sandirigama Estate NLDB Farm

 

The following areas will be released from isolation:

 

Kalutara District 
Ingiriya Police Area

  • Maha Ingiriya GN Raigam Cantonment
  • Raigamwatta GN Raigamwaththa Bottom Area
  • Maha Ingiriya GN Raigampura

 

Rathnapura District 
Rathnapura Police Area

  • Rathgama

 

Monaragala District
Siyambalanduwa Police Area

  • Gal Amuna 
  • Helamulla

 

Wellawaya Police Area

  • Ethiliwewa

 

Gampaha District 
Wattala Police Area

  • Maddumagala

 

Hekiththa Police Area

  • Hekiththa GN excluding Athkam Housing Scheme, Alwis Place, National Housing Scheme, Koktain Road

 

Kerawalapitiya Police Area

  • Kerawalapitiya GN excluding Paranawaththa Area

 

Kerandapokuna Police Area

  • Keranga Pokuna GN excluding Jorge Lane

 

Katana Police Area

  • Kalugahawela

 

 

Isolation 2021-05-25 by Adaderana Online on Scribd

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories