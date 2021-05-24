Coronavirus: 2,283 fresh cases reported in Sri Lanka

The Health Ministry reported that 2,283 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (24).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster.

This brings the tally of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 166,484.

The total number of Covid-19 patients reported from Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda, Prisons and New Year clusters so far has increased to 160,078 with this.

Total recoveries in Sri Lanka stands at 139,947 while 25,327 coronavirus patients are currently under medical care.