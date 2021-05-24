Coronavirus: 2,283 fresh cases reported in Sri Lanka

Coronavirus: 2,283 fresh cases reported in Sri Lanka

May 24, 2021   07:03 pm

The Health Ministry reported that 2,283 more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (24).

All new cases are associated with the New Year Covid-19 cluster. 

This brings the tally of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 166,484.

The total number of Covid-19 patients reported from Minuwangoda, Peliyagoda, Prisons and New Year clusters so far has increased to 160,078 with this.

Total recoveries in Sri Lanka stands at 139,947 while 25,327 coronavirus patients are currently under medical care.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories