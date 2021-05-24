Sri Lankas total Covid-19 recoveries up by 1,296
May 24, 2021 07:23 pm
The Ministry of Health says that another 1,296 patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have been discharged after completing their recovery.
This increased the total number of coronavirus recoveries in Sri Lanka to 139,947.
A total of 166,484 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the island thus far while 25,327 of these patients are currently under medical care.
The death toll due to the virus stands at 1,210.