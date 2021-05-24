Govt further suspends import of motor vehicles

The Cabinet of Ministers, considering the situation in the country, has decided to suspend the import of even the limited number of motor vehicles.

The decision has been taken when the Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, convened via Zoom today (May 24).

During the meeting ministers pointed out that the import of vehicles should be further restricted, considering the current situation and the financial position of the country.

Accordingly, measures have been taken to suspend the previous proposal to import a limited number of motor vehicles.