Malaysia says travelers from Sri Lanka to undergo mandatory quarantine period of 21 days

Malaysia has imposed and extended a mandatory quarantine period of 21 days for travelers from Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Pakistan who have been given permission to enter the country.

This is an additional seven days from the current 14 days quarantine imposed on travelers from these countries.

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said they are to be quarantined at government-designated stations throughout the period.

The 21-day quarantine order that has already been imposed on Malaysians and non-citizen travelers from India who are permitted to enter the country remains, he said.

“The extension in the number of days required for them to be quarantined is extended considering the Covid-19 situation worldwide where more than 50% of the nations are reporting the spreading of a variant of concern (VOC) within the community, “ he said on Monday (May 24).

The National Security Council special (NSC) meeting, which had decided to tighten SOP for travelers, also set that travelers are to do RT-PCR Covid-19 test three days before they depart for Malaysia and that only those whose results are negative can board the flight.

All travelers are required to also do the RT-PCR test upon arrival at Malaysia’s international entry points.

Ismail Sabri said the quarantine period for travelers from all countries has also been extended from 10 days to 14, and they are to be placed at quarantine stations.

“The 14-day quarantine period will be extended for another seven days (bringing the quarantine days to 21) should there be a need for it. This will be based on a risk assessment carried out on the 14th day, “ he said.

Health authorities will carry out an RT-PCR test on the 10th day of quarantine and if it is extended, another test will be carried out on the 18th day.

The new SOP will take effect immediately.

Source: The Star

-Agencies