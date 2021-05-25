Torrential rains above 150 mm expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says the south-west monsoon condition has now established over the country.

Thereby, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western and Southern provinces.

Torrential rains above 150 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall above 100 mm can be expected in Western, North-Western and Southern provinces.

A few showers will occur in Northern and North-central provinces.

Wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island and especially wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Kegalle, Vavuniya, Mullaitivu, Mannar, Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public is urged to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.