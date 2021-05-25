Minor flood warning for low-lying areas of Kalu Ganga

Several upstream catchment areas of Kalu Ganga basin have experienced torrential rains exceeding 100 mm as of 3.00 a.m. today (May 25), says the Department of Irrigation.

Accordingly, an ‘Amber’ warning been issued for minor flood situation in low-lying areas of Kalu Ganga.

As per the analysis on prevailing rainfall and water levels of hydrological stations in Kalu Ganga, a minor flood situation in water catchment areas of Kalu Ganga valley located in Ratnapura, Kuruwita, Kiriella, Ayagama and Elapatha Divisional Secretariat divisions is highly possible, the Irrigation Department stated.

In a media release, Director of Irrigation (Hydrology) Eng. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara cautioned people living in the aforementioned areas and motorists driving through these areas to remain alert in this regard.

Disaster Management Authorities have been directed to take adequate precautions on the matter.