Sri Lanka expecting 500,000 jabs of Sinopharm vaccine today

Sri Lanka will receive another stock of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine this evening (May 25), says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Thereby, 500,000 doses of the China-manufactured vaccine will arrive as a donation from the People’s Republic of China.

Meanwhile, State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) has made a commercial purchase of 14 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

The Embassy of China in Colombo confirmed that 03 million out of the purchase will arrive in Sri Lanka in early June.