Sri Lanka expecting 500,000 jabs of Sinopharm vaccine today

May 25, 2021   08:32 am

Sri Lanka will receive another stock of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine this evening (May 25), says State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana.

Thereby, 500,000 doses of the China-manufactured vaccine will arrive as a donation from the People’s Republic of China.

Meanwhile, State Pharmaceutical Corporation (SPC) has made a commercial purchase of 14 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine.

The Embassy of China in Colombo confirmed that 03 million out of the purchase will arrive in Sri Lanka in early June.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories