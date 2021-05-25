YAAS cyclone intensifies; naval & fishing communities urged to remain alert

The cyclonic storm “YAAS” located in east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified in to a severe cyclonic storm and lay centered near latitude 17.6N longitude 89.0E at around 09.30 p.m. on Monday (May 24).

This system is very likely to intensify into a very severer cyclonic storm during next 12 hours, the Department of Meteorology cautioned, issuing an advisory.

It is very likely to move north and north-westwards and reach near north Odisha and west Bengal coasts by early morning on May 26.

The Met. Department has warned of sudden highness of the sea associated with very strong winds (70-80 kmph, up to 90-100 kmph gusty wind at times) during thundershowers over the North Andaman sea and adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and deep sea area of southwest Bay of Bengal during next few days.

Possibility for heavy showers or thundershowers and sudden roughness, associated with sudden increase of wind speed up to 50-60 kmph is high in deep and shallow see areas around the island during next few days.

Nearshore sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Galle via Colombo may experience surges due to the effect of swell waves, having (2.5-3.0) m in height, the Met. Department said further.

Naval and fishing communities are advised not to venture into the East Central Bay of Bengal and adjoining area (08N-20N, 83E-100E), and sea areas around the island until further notice.

Those who are in aforementioned sea areas are advised to return to coasts or moved safer areas as soon as possible.