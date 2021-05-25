Cabinet nods to purchase of 14 mn Sinopharm jabs and 1 mn AstraZeneca jabs

May 25, 2021   12:22 pm

The government has planned to vaccinate 60 to 70 percent of the country’s population against coronavirus by the end of 2021.

The Department of Government Information stated the need for the expedited supply of vaccines has been recognized as there is no other solution to control the COVID-19 pandemic other than inoculation.

Accordingly, the Cabinet of Ministers has granted the approval for a proposal to take necessary steps for the immediate purchase of 14 million doses of the China-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine and 01 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine.

The proposal has been tabled at the Cabinet by Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi.

