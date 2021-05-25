Several areas at risk of flooding as adverse weather persists

Significant levels of flooding can be expected in low-lying areas of several rivers, due to the prevailing adverse weather condition in the country, the Department of Irrigation warned today (May 25).

According to Meteorology Department’s advisory issued this morning, the cyclone “YAAS” located in east-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and the system is very likely to intensify into a more severe cyclonic storm in the coming hours.

Thereby, Central, Sabaragamuwa, Western, North-western and Southern provinces may experience heavy rains above 150 mm within the day.

With this development, low-lying areas of river basins of Attanagalu Oya, Kelani River, Kalu River, Gin River and Nilwala River are now at risk of major flooding, the Irrigation Department stressed.

People living in low-lying areas of the aforementioned rivers in following Divisional Secretariat divisions are urged to be vigilant in this regard:

Attanagalu Oya – Divulapitiya, Mirigama, Attanagalla, Gampaha, Ja-Ela, Mahara, Katana, Minuwangoda and Wattala

Kelani River – Ruwanwella, Dehiowita, Seethawaka, Dompe, Kaduwela, Biyagama, Homagama, Kolonnawa and Colombo

Kalu River – Pelmadulla, Nivithigala, Ratnapura, Kuruwita, Elapatha, Kiriella, Abegama, Eheliyagoda, Ingiriya, Horana, Kalawana, Palindanuwara, Bulathsinhala, Dodangoda, Millaniya, Kalutara and Madurawela

Gin River – Neluwa, Thawalama, Nagoda, Elpitiya, Niyagama, Baddegama, Welipitiya, Divithura, Bope, Poddala, and Galle Four Gravets

Nilwala River – Kotapola, Pitabeddara, Akuressa, Athuraliya, Malimbada, Kamburupitiya, Thihagoda and Matara