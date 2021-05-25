Advisory for heavy rain and strong winds over next two days

The Department of Meteorology has issued an advisory for heavy rain and strong winds in several provinces, under the influence of the severe cyclonic storm “YASS”.

The Severe Cyclonic Storm “YASS” located over East-central Bay of Bengal lay centered near latitude 18.0N and longitude 88.6E, today (25) around 05.30 a.m.

This system is very likely to intensify into a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm during next 12 hours, the department said.

Under the influence of this system, winds over the island and rainy condition in southwestern part (Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Southern provinces) is expected to enhance from 25th May to 27th May, 2021.

Wind speed can be increased up to 50-60 kmph at times over the island and especially wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central, North-Western, Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and Trincomalee district.

The general public is requested to be attentive about future advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.



