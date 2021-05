Updated announcement on isolation orders

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on the isolation orders.

Thereby, 08 localities in Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Gampaha districts have been isolated with effect from 4.00 am today (May 25):

Nuwara-Eliya District

Watawala police area

• Welioya GN Division

• Locan GN Division

Ginigathhena police area

• Moragahahena GN Division

• Millagahamula GN Division

Dayagama police area

• Sandirigama area in Sandirigamawatta Estate

• NLDB Farm in Sandirigamawatta Estate



Galle District

Ambalangoda police area

• Urawatta GN Division



Gampaha District

Kiribathgoda police area

• Eeriyawetiya GN Division



Meanwhile, the isolation orders on 31 other areas have been lifted from 4.00 am today, the NOCPCO stated further.

Kalutara District

Ingiriya police area

• Raigam Cantonment in Maha Ingiriya GN Division

• Raigampura in Maha Ingiriya GN Division

• Raigamwaththa Bottom Area in Raigamwaththa GN Division

Mathugama police area

• Yatiyana West GN Division



Ratnapura District

Ratnapura police area

• Rathgama GN Division

Kuruwita police area

• Kuruwita GN Division

• Town Area of Delgamuwa GN Division

Rakwana police area

• Dolekanda GN Division

• Rambuka GN Division

• Kathlaana GN Division

• Thanabela GN Division

Kalawana police area

• Kudumitiya GN Division

• Kudawa GN Division

• Delgoda East GN Division

• Delgoda West GN Division

• Davulagama GN Division

• Thapassarakanda GN Division

• Vembiyagoda GN Division

• Weddagala East GN Division

• Weddagala West GN Division



Monaragala District

Siyambalanduwa police area

• Galamuna GN Division

• Helamulla GN Division

Wellawaya police area

• Ethiliwewa GN Division



Gampaha District

Hekiththa police area

• All other areas except the following have been released from isolation

- Athkam Housing Complex

- Alwis Waththa

- National Housing Complex

- Cocktain Mawatha

Kerawalapitiya police area

• All areas except Paranawatta in Kerawalapitiya GN Division

Mahabage police area

• All areas except George Road in Kerengapokuna GN Division

• Maddumagala GN Division

Katana police area

• Kalugahawela GN Division



Matale District

Galewela police area

• All areas in Galewela police area except Diggalla in Kumbukgolla GN Division