Sri Lanka is expected to receive a stock of 500,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines donated by China, with the consignment likely to reach the island tonight (25).

Principal Advisor to the President, Lalith Weeratunga stated that the SriLankan Airlines flight carrying the stock of vaccines is expected to touch down at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake around midnight today.

Flight UL-869 which is carrying the 500,000 vaccine doses had reportedly departed from Beijing at 19:45 and will arrive at BIA around midnight.

In March, Sri Lanka had received 600,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine as a donation from China.

Meanwhile the Cabinet of Ministers have approved a proposal to take necessary steps for the immediate purchase of 14 million doses of the China-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine and 01 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.