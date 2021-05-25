1,228 more patients recover from COVID-19

The Ministry of Health reported that 1,228 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 141,175.

Majority of the latest recoveries were reported from Bingiriya Treatment Centre (80), Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (71) and Panideniya Treatment Centre (69).

Sri Lanka has so far reported 168,980 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 26,562 infected patients are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.