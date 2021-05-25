Man carrying goods on wheelbarrow arrested for not wearing face mask

May 25, 2021   09:33 pm

An individual who was pushing a wheelbarrow filled with goods purchased from a supermarket has been taken into custody today (May 25) as he was not wearing a face mask in public.

The arrestee was identified as a resident of Darga Town in Aluthgama, DIG Ajith Rohana stated.

Legal action will be sought against the man in question on charge of violation of quarantine regulations, according to the police spokesperson.

