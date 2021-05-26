Some areas likely to experience heavy rains above 75 mm

As the South-west monsoon condition has established over the country, Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and North-Western provinces as well as Galle and Matara districts may experience showers at times, says the Department of Meteorology.

Fairly heavy rains above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa province and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

A few showers will occur in North-Central Province and in Hambantota District.

Meanwhile, the wind speed can increase up to (50-60) kmph at times over the island and especially wind speed can increase up to 70 kmph at times in Western slope of the Central hills, Northern, North-Central and North-Western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The public is advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

The very severe cyclonic storm “YAAS” over northwest Bay of Bengal lay centered near latitude 20.4N longitude 87.6E, today (May 26) at around 02.30 a.m. This system is very likely to move north and north-westwards and cross north Odisha by noon today.

Naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into the deep and shallow sea areas around the island and Bay of Bengal sea areas until further notice.

However, the impact of this system on weather over the sea areas around the island is expected to reduce gradually, the Meteorology Department stated further.

Showers or thundershowers can be expected at times in the sea areas extending from Mannar to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle. Heavy falls are likely at some places. Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the other sea areas around the island.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (40-50) kmph and wind speed can be increased up to (60-70) kmph.

The sea area around the island will be rough and very rough at times.

Temporarily strong gusty winds and very rough seas can be expected during thundershowers.