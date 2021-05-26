Police arrest 686 more people flouting quarantine laws

The police have arrested 686 more individuals on Tuesday (May 25) for failing to adhere to health protocols and quarantine regulations while in public, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana says.

Thereby, the police have made nearly 14,179 arrests so far with regard to violation of quarantine laws.

Meanwhile, as many as 5,801 people travelling in three-wheelers were inspected by the police during a special operation conducted in the Western Province on Tuesday.

A total of 42 three-wheelers and 52 passengers have been taken into custody for flouting travel restrictions, the police spokesperson added.