Pandemic situation not a hindrance to celebrate Vesak meaningfully  PM

Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa has appealed to Buddhists to give priority to understand the teachings of the Buddha in a more pragmatic way during this Vesak as the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted collective celebrations.

The Premier requested the public to observe ‘Prathipaththi’ Puja (practice offerings) at their homes in compliance with the health protocols.

He stated that the government’s plans to hold the State Vesak Festival on a high note at the Nagadeepa Raja Maha Viharaya in Jaffna were hampered by the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, the prevailing pandemic situation is not a hindrance to celebrate the Vesak festival in a meaningful way, the prime minister noted.

PM Rajapaksa pointed out that proper understanding of the Buddha’s teachings provides an immense support in the face of this challenging period.