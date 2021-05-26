Police seek public assistance to locate COVID-infected escapee

Police seek public assistance to locate COVID-infected escapee

May 26, 2021   11:17 am

An individual, infected with COVID-19, has escaped from a private hospital in Kollupitiya last evening (May 25), says the Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

The escapee was identified as Mohamed Rikaz, a resident of Varipathanchenai area in Ampara.

Sri Lanka Police is seeking assistance of the general public in locating the escaped coronavirus patient.

Any information on the man in question can be directed to the OIC of Kollupitiya police station via 0718591579, the police spokesman noted.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories