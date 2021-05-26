Police seek public assistance to locate COVID-infected escapee

An individual, infected with COVID-19, has escaped from a private hospital in Kollupitiya last evening (May 25), says the Police Spokesman DIG Ajith Rohana.

The escapee was identified as Mohamed Rikaz, a resident of Varipathanchenai area in Ampara.

Sri Lanka Police is seeking assistance of the general public in locating the escaped coronavirus patient.

Any information on the man in question can be directed to the OIC of Kollupitiya police station via 0718591579, the police spokesman noted.