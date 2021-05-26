X-Press Pearl fire continues to rage, burnt debris wash up on Negombo shores

Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) says, despite dropping dry chemical powder on the fire-stricken ‘X-Press Pearl’ off Colombo Harbour, the fire and smoke continues to rage from the vessel.

Bell 212 helicopters of the Air Force had discharged 425kg of dry chemical powder this morning (May 26) to douse the violent cargo ship fire, the SLAF Spokesman stated.

Meanwhile, reports revealed that one of the two injured crew members rescued from the fire-stricken container ship ‘X-Press Pearl’ has tested positive for COVID-19.

Sri Lanka Navy on Tuesday (May 25) managed to rescue all crew members from the burning vessel. Two injured Indian nationals among them were admitted to National Hospital in Colombo for treatment.

The distressed container ship was reportedly manned by a crew of 25, who are Philippine, Chinese, Indian and Russian nationals.

A massive fire erupted in the cargo vessel ‘X-Press Pearl’ carrying Nitric Acid and other chemicals on May 20.

It was in anchorage about 9.5 nautical miles northwest of Colombo harbour at the time of the incident. The vessel had reached the location on May 19 before its entry into the harbour.

The vessel, registered under the flag of Singapore, had departed with 1,486 containers with 25 tons of Nitric Acid, several other chemicals and cosmetics from the port of Hazira, India on May 15.

India, responding to an emergency request by Sri Lanka Navy, has deployed multiple assets – Vessels Vaibhav, Vajra and Samudra Prehari by Indian Coast Guard and Tug Water Lilly by Director General, Shipping to douse the fire on MV ‘X-Press Pearl.’ In addition, Dornier aircraft was deployed for aerial reconnaissance.

The Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA) said 08 cargo containers had fallen into the sea.

The public was strictly warned against touching or opening toxic or poisonous material or packages from the burning and abandoned ship reaching the shores.

Debris such as metal scraps, plastics and snacks drifted from the vessel were found along the shores of Negombo in Ja-Ela, Kepumgoda, Seththappaduwa and Dungalpitiya areas.

Ada Derana correspondent said people were seen picking up snacks such as chocolates and biscuits washed up on the shores from a container that fell into water from the vessel.