Sri Lanka to lift temporary restriction on inbound travellers

Sri Lanka has decided to lift the temporary restriction imposed on inbound travellers with effect from the 01st of June.

However, the restriction on passengers with a travel history to India within the last 14 days will continue until further notice, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) Chairman Upul Dharmadasa emphasized.

The total number of passengers allowed not to exceed 75 plus tourist per flight, the CAA said.

All inbounad travellers should be mandatorily quarantined at a quarantine hotel/quarantine centre/safe and secure certified level 1 hotel until completion of 14 days as per the guidelines of the Director General of Health Services dated May 11, 2021, irrespective of the type or number of doses of the COVID-19 vaccine obtained.

The CAA chief further noted that Sri Lankan passport holders and dual citizens do not require approval to land in Sri Lanka.

However, foreign nationals, seafarers, businessmen, investors and others are required to obtain the approval from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enter the island along with the entry visa.

The CAA has requested tourists arriving in Sri Lanka to refer to the Tourist Board’s directives via https://www.srilanka.travel/helloagain/

Further, a negative PCR test must be taken by all categories of travellers prior to departure point of origin as per airline or country requirements, the CAA noted.

In its media release, the CAA stressed that all passengers must adhere to the paid quarantine procedure.