Ten staffers at Opposition Leaders Parliament office contract COVID-19

May 26, 2021   02:14 pm

Ten staff members of the Opposition Leader’s office in Parliament have tested positive for COVID-19.

All contacts of the virus-infected individuals have been directed to self-isolate, the Serjeant-at-Arms of the Parliament, Narendra Fernando stated.

On May 20, Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MP Mujibur Rahman was confirmed to have tested positive for COVID-19 infection.

Subsequent reports on May 23 revealed that Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa and his wife have also contracted the virus.

Two days later, SJB MP Nalin Bandara confirmed that he is positive for novel coronavirus.

