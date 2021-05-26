Another coronavirus-positive inmate escapes from hospital

Another prison inmate infected with COVID-19 has escaped custody today, says the Prisons Spokesman Commissioner Chandana Ekanayake.

He was transferred from Iyakachchi quarantine centre in Jaffna to Kilinochchi Hospital after suffering a heart attack.

According to reports, the inmate in question has fled through a window of the hospital’s lavatory.

Kilinochchi Police has launched a search operation to locate the escapee.

In another development, a coronavirus-infected inmate of Boossa Prison escaped custody yesterday (May 25) while being transferred to an intermediate treatment centre.

Meanwhile, another COVID-19 patient has run off last evening while receiving treatment at a private hospital in Kollupitiya.