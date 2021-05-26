Popular actress Sureni Senarath passes away

Popular actress Sureni Senarath passed away today (May 26) at the age of 61.

She was under medical care at the Apeksha Hospital in Maharagama at the time of her demise.

The final rites are expected to be carried out at the General Cemetery in Borella at 5.00 pm tomorrow (May 27).

Senarath, who made her debut in the film Amaraneeya Adare (1995), was well-known for her performances Chandi Raja (1990), Dalulana Gini (1995), Salupata Ahasata 2 (2000), Yalu Malu Yalu 2 (2018).