Coronavirus: 1,203 patients discharged upon recovery

Coronavirus: 1,203 patients discharged upon recovery

May 26, 2021   05:54 pm

The Ministry of Health reported that 1,203 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 142,378.

Majority of the latest recoveries were reported from Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (76), Gallela Treatment Centre (70) and Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (66).

Sri Lanka has so far reported 169,900 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 26,253 infected patients are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories