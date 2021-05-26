Coronavirus: 1,203 patients discharged upon recovery

The Ministry of Health reported that 1,203 more patients who were being treated for COVID-19 have recovered and were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total number of coronavirus recoveries in the country to 142,378.

Majority of the latest recoveries were reported from Dambadeniya Treatment Centre (76), Gallela Treatment Centre (70) and Neville Fernando Teaching Hospital (66).

Sri Lanka has so far reported 169,900 positive cases of COVID-19 and a total of 26,253 infected patients are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.