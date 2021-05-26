Sanjay Rajaratnam sworn in as new Attorney General

Acting Solicitor General Sanjay Rajaratnam has been sworn in before President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the 48th Attorney General of Sri Lanka.

The new Attorney General took oaths at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo this evening (May 26), the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

Rajaratnam, who served the Attorney General’s Department for the past 34 years, has held the posts of Senior State Counsel, Deputy Solicitor General, Additional Solicitor General and Senior Additional Solicitor General before being appointed as the Acting Solicitor General in 2019.

Educated at St. Peter’s College and Royal College in Colombo, Rajaratnam holds a Master of Laws from the Queen Mary University of London. He is also a Solicitor of England and Wales.

Rajaratnam was sworn in as a President’s Counsel in 2014, before then-President, PM Mahinda Rajapaksa.

With an extensive experience in civil law and criminal law, Rajaratnam has appeared in several notable cases as well.

Rajaratnam also served at the consultant of Financial Intelligence Unit of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL). He is a member of Law Commission of Sri Lanka and the Council of Legal Education.