As many as 1,581 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus today (May 26), the Ministry of Health reported.

All new cases are associated with the New Year COVID-19 cluster.

This brings the total number of COVID-19 cases confirmed in the country thus far to 171,481.

As per official data, 27,834 virus infected persons are currently being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres across the island.

Meanwhile, the number of total recoveries has reached 142,378 and the death toll stands at 1,269.