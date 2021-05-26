Indian High Commissioner delivers special message for Vesak

Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Gopal Baglay, delivering a special statement in Sinhala language, has wished all Sri Lankans a peaceful Vesak.

The Vesak festival is of immense importance to both Sri Lanka and India, the High Commissioner said, noting that Buddhism is not just a religion for the two nations, but also a philosophy and a way of life.

Sri Lanka and India are rich Buddhist culture and spiritual heritage, Mr. Baglay said further.

He recalled Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s declaration of a grant assistance of USD 15 million to Sri Lanka in order to promote Buddhist ties between the island nation and India.

Indian High Commissioner also recalled the time when PM Narendra Modi attended as the chief guest of the 14th International Vesak Day held in Sri Lanka in 2017.