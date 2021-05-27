Legal action against those who collected X-Press Pearl debris washed ashore

Sri Lanka Police have initiated investigations to trace people who collected the debris of the fire-stricken cargo ship ‘X-Press Pearl’ washed up on the shores today (May 26) disregarding the warnings of the authorities as well as the travel restrictions, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

Video footage will be used to identify the individuals in question, the police spokesman said in a statement.

Legal action against them will be sought under the provisions of the Quarantine and Prevention of Diseases Ordinance and the relevant sections of the Penal Code, he noted.

Majority of the cargo containers on the vessel have been wrecked by the raging fire and many of them have fallen into the water. As a result, debris from the ill-fated ship washed ashore in Pamunugama, Kochchikade, Dungalpitiya and Negombo police areas.

Experts had strictly warned the public against touching or opening toxic or poisonous material or packages from the burning ship.

Chairperson of Marine Environmental Protection Authority (MEPA), Darshini Lahandapura stressed that collecting such cargo items is a punishable offence. “All these items belong to the Merchant Shipping Secretariat. Under the Merchant Shipping Act, this is a punishable offence.”

Speaking on the distressed vessel’s current situation, the MEPA chief said there is however no threat of the hull failure at present.

Meanwhile, the President’s Media Division (PMD) stated that the MEPA, security forces and other responsible government entities have launched a comprehensive operation to mitigate the damage to the marine environment and coastline, upon the directives of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

The President has instructed the officials to pay special attention to minimizing the spread of oil around the vessel in the event of an oil spill while remaining vigilant about the prevailing adverse weather condition.

The President has also advised them to take into consideration the steps taken by other countries when managing similar disasters, the PMD said further.

Reportedly, the Navy and other state institutions have already begun clearing debris off the coast.

The vessel, registered in Singapore, was engulfed in fire on May 20 while in anchorage about 9.5 nautical miles northwest of Colombo Harbour. The vessel carrying nitric acid, chemicals and cosmetics was en route to Colombo from the Indian Port Hazira.

Under the instructions of the President, the MEPA has already tested the water samples around the coastline.

In addition, there had been several rounds of discussions with the shipping company, insurance company and other respective stakeholders over the future measures that need be taken in this regard.

The President commending the Navy, Air Force and other relevant groups for their efforts in containing the fire, stressed the need to pay special attention to the preservation of the coastline, the PMD added.