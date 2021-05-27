COVID-19 patient who escaped from private hospital recaptured

COVID-19 patient who escaped from private hospital recaptured

May 27, 2021   10:09 am

Sri Lanka Police has managed to arrest a COVID-19 infected individual who had escaped from a private hospital in Kollupitiya.

The person in question had run away from the hospital on May 25 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

However, the Police have arrested the said individual and admitted him to a treatment center, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He further said that the suspect will be acted against under the Quarantine and Prevention of Disease Control Act after receiving treatment.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories