COVID-19 patient who escaped from private hospital recaptured

Sri Lanka Police has managed to arrest a COVID-19 infected individual who had escaped from a private hospital in Kollupitiya.

The person in question had run away from the hospital on May 25 after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

However, the Police have arrested the said individual and admitted him to a treatment center, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

He further said that the suspect will be acted against under the Quarantine and Prevention of Disease Control Act after receiving treatment.