Eight arrested for collecting debris washed ashore from X-Press Pearl

Eight individuals who collected items washed ashore from the damaged containers of the burning ‘X-Press Pearl’ vessel have been arrested.

The arrests have been made in Negombo, Pamunugama, and Dungalpitiya areas, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana stated.

Police have also seized a small lorry which had been brought down to transport the collected items.

The DIG added that another set of persons are due to be arrested over the incident.

The Police Spokesperson said that the arrests were made after studying the videos received regarding the incident.

He further said that the individuals were also observed to be violating travel restrictions.