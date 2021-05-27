375,000 Sinopharm jabs reserved for second dose administration

A total of 375,000 doses from the stock of Sinopharm vaccines received recently from China will be reserved to administer the second dose, Army Commander General Shavendra Silva said.

Sri Lanka recently received another donation of 500,000 doses of the China-manufactured COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm.

After reserving 375,000 doses for the second dose administration, the remaining 125,000 doses will be used to vaccinate the risk groups in Galle, Matara, Kurunegala areas.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka is due to receive another consignment of the Sinopharm vaccine from China in mid-June, the Army Chief said,