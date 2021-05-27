Speaker signs Port City Economic Commission Bill

Speaker of the Parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena has placed his signature on the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill, the Parliament’s Communication Department informed.

The Office of the Speaker stated that he signed the relevant Bill this morning (May 27).

Accordingly, the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Act will come into effect today.

The Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill was passed with amendments to it by a majority vote in Parliament on May 20.