Several services gazetted as essential services

A Gazette Extraordinary has been issued by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declaring several services as essential services.

The relevant gazette has been signed by the President today (May 27).

Accordingly, the following services are declared as essential services hereon:

All services, works or labour of any description carried out or required to be carried out by or in connection with the Sri Lanka Ports Authority established by the Section 3 of the Sri Lanka Ports Authority Act, No. 51 of 1979.

The supply and distribution of all fuels, including petroleum products and liquefied gas.

All services, works, labour of any description whatsoever, necessary or required to be carried out in connectionwith the discharge, carriage, landing, storage, delivery and removal of oil or fuel from vessels within any port, as defined as such,for the purposes of the Customs Ordinance.

Freight transport by Sri Lanka Railway Department and all public transport services carried out by the Sri Lanka Transport Board for passenger transport.

Maintenance, security and operational aspects that are essential to carry out such public services in line with service requirements.

All type of services, works, or labour contributions which should be carried out or required to be carried out by District Secretariats, Divisional Secretariats, Grama Seva Officers, Samurdhi Development Officers, Agricultural Research Assistants including all field level officers of all District and Divisional Secretariats.

All state banking and insurance services including the Central Bank of Sri Lanka.

Waste management services carried out by the Local Authorities.

Services Declared Essential by Adaderana Online on Scribd