50,000 jabs of Sputnik V arrive in BIA

A consignment of Sputnik V has arrived in the country a short while ago, State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana confirmed.

The 50,000 doses of the Russia-produced COVID-19 vaccine have been ordered by the State Pharmaceuticals Corporation (SPC) to boost the country’s inoculation drive.

Accordingly, the stock of vaccines arrived at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) today.