The Director-General of Health Services confirmed that Sri Lanka has reported 27 more deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic on Wednesday (May 27).

As per the Department of Government Information, the reported deaths had occurred between May 22 and May 27.

They are identified as residents of Gurutalawa, Badalkumbura, Kandy, Agalawatta, Wennappuwa, Polonnaruwa, Welipenna, Matale, Aluthgama, Maggona, Darga Nagar, Morapitya, Kalutara-South, Galpatha, Beruwala, Galle, Wattegedara, Boossa, Millewa, Neboda, Bulathsinhala, Kadawatha, Wattala, Wellampitiya, and Colombo 15.

Accordingly, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 infection in Sri Lanka has risen to 1,325.